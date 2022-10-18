Biden to host Israeli president next week

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on October 26, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
Herzog will be making a two-day visit to Washington, Israel´s closest ally. Jean-Pierre said the Israeli leader and Biden will “consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges.” The visit comes amid tension over the future of Iran´s nuclear programme, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes the push.
Jean-Pierre said the future of the Palestinians would also be raised, focusing on “prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.” Herzog´s trip follows this month´s successful US brokering of an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to delineate their disputed maritime border. Israel is set to hold parliamentary elections on November 1.
MOSCOW: A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia...
PARIS: Eight inmates died in a fire that raged in Iran´s Evin prison, the judiciary said on Monday, doubling the...
PARIS: Paris investigators were on Monday questioning a woman and a man suspected of raping and murdering a...
LONDON: Asked by the opposition to explain her latest humiliating climbdown, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday...
BERLIN: The German government said on Monday that it is launching a new programme to help to bring about 1,000 people...
MOSCOW: A Belarus court on Monday handed down prison sentences ranging from 2.5 to 25 years to a dozen opposition...
Comments