Biden to host Israeli president next week

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on October 26, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Herzog will be making a two-day visit to Washington, Israel´s closest ally. Jean-Pierre said the Israeli leader and Biden will “consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges.” The visit comes amid tension over the future of Iran´s nuclear programme, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes the push.

Jean-Pierre said the future of the Palestinians would also be raised, focusing on “prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.” Herzog´s trip follows this month´s successful US brokering of an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to delineate their disputed maritime border. Israel is set to hold parliamentary elections on November 1.