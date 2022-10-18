Life expectancies diverged in pandemic’s second year: study

PARIS: There was a dramatic divergence in the average life expectancy of people in different global regions during the second year of the pandemic, a study found on Monday, as higher vaccination rates helped some nations recover far more quickly than others.

Because governments have counted Covid statistics in different ways, researchers have sought to give a clearer picture of the pandemic´s true impact by measuring a country´s total number of annual deaths from all causes and comparing it to the number from before the pandemic.

Last year, researchers at Oxford University´s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science said that in 2020 the pandemic caused the biggest decrease in life expectancy since World War II.

But in 2021, a “sudden divergence appears,” said Ridhi Kashyap, a professor of demography at Oxford and co-author of the latest study, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. “Some countries start showing signs of a recovery,” while others have “worsening, compounding losses,” he said.