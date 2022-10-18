Journalist accused of ‘fake news’ on war flees Russia

MOSCOW: Former Russian state television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested President Vladimir Putin´s Ukraine offensive during a live broadcast, has fled the country after being put on a wanted list, her lawyer told AFP on Monday.
“Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house arrest. They are in Europe now,” Ovsyannikova´s lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told AFP. The former editor at Channel One made global headlines in March when she barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news, holding a poster reading “No War”.
