Eight dead as Russian kamikaze drones strike Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had attacked Kyiv with a swarm of “kamikaze drones”, in what the president´s office said was an act of desperation nearly eight months into Russia´s invasion.

An AFP journalist in Kyiv saw drones swooping low over a central district of the capital as police officers fired at them with automatic weapons and smoke rising from explosions across the city.

The attack comes exactly one week after Russia launched a massive two-day salvo of missile strikes over cities across Ukraine that disrupted energy and water supplies nationwide. “They seem to be hitting us every Monday now,” said taxi driver Sergiy Prikhodko, who was waiting for a fare near the central train station in Kyiv.

“It´s a new way of starting the week,” he told AFP.Russia on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity in “hundreds” of towns and killing eight people, including four in kamikaze drone strikes in the capital Kyiv.

Moscow is thought to be trying to counter battlefield losses by waging a punitive policy of damaging energy facilities before winter in a move that President Vladimir Putin hopes will weaken Ukrainian resistance in the eight-month war.

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv shortly before the first explosion at around 6:35 am (0335 GMT), followed by sirens across most of the country. “All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities, but it won´t be able to break us,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a residential building in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital had been hit. He said 18 people had been rescued but two people were still trapped under the rubble.

The head of the national railways, Alexander Kamyshin, confirmed earlier attacks “near” the capital´s central rail hub. Meanwhile, the United States warned on Monday it would take action against companies and nations working with Iran´s drone program after Russia used the imports for deadly kamikaze strikes in Kyiv.

“Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence -- the US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.