Pak shooters fail to qualify for Cairo finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat could not qualify for the finals in Air Pistol mixed team event at ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.
Pakistan’s team scored 578-16x points (192, 191, 195) to take eighth position out of 57 countries. Kishmala’s share in the score was 283 points (93, 94, 96) while Gulfam scored 295 points (99, 97, 99).
Now, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will feature in the individual category of 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol event and Rasam Gul will play the 25m pistol event.
