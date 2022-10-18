BD U19s to begin Pak tour from Nov 1

LAHORE: Pakistan will host Bangladesh U19s for one four-day and five one-day matches from November 4-18. Bangladesh will arrive in Pakistan on November 1 and famous Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will stage the six matches.

The tour will begin with the four-day game from 4 November. The five limited overs (45-over) matches will be played between November 10-18.

Bangladesh U19 last toured in November 2007 – which was also the last international U19 tour to the country. The two teams played a four-day match at the National Stadium, Karachi, which ended in a draw, while the tourists won the five 50-over matches– played across Hyderabad and Karachi - 3-2.

As per the ICC’s eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, players born on or after 31 August 2024 will be eligible to get selected.