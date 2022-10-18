Pakistan hope Hamza will shine in CAS Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) pins high hopes on talented youngster Hamza Khan to upset a galaxy of international stars that have started reaching the city to compete in the $ 30,000 CAS-Serena Open Squash that springs into action from Wednesday at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex.

Besides Hamza, Noor Zaman and Farhan Mehboob also carry Pakistan hopes in the event. There is not a single local player among the top 11 players in the 24-men draw with Egypt occupying the first four positions. Moustafa El Sirty (now world No 26), Mohamed ElSherbini (world No 28), Karim El Hammamy (world No 29) and Yahya Elnawasany (world No 45) having good chances of making it to the semis barring an upset.

Hungry’s Balazs Farkas is No 5 seed with English Curtis Malik at No 6. Christopher Gordon (USA-No 7 seed). Qatar’s Syed Azlan Amjad is No 8 seed of the tournament with Yassin Elshafei (seed No 9) and Malaysian Addeen Idrakie seeded No 10.

Nasir Iqbal, who is out of the country, is down with injury that got aggravated recently while two top players Tayyab and Asem opted out of the event deliberately.