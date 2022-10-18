Gohar shines as Balochistan thrash SP

KARACHI: Gohar Faiz's solid match-haul of 8-150 enabled Balochistan down Southern Punjab by nine wickets on the third day of their four-day fourth round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

This was Balochistan's second win in the event. Having conceded a huge lead of 205, Southern Punjab resumed their second innings at 159-3 and were folded for 282 in the 93rd over.

Rameez Alam, who was batting on 50 on Sunday, chipped in with a 107 off 223 balls, hitting 16 fours. This was his second ton of the event. Captain Moin Uddin was other significant contributor, hitting 43 off 62 balls which featured eight fours. Gohar Faiz, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, claimed five wickets, finishing with a match-tally of 8-150. Tariq Jameel took three wickets.

Balochistan raced to the 78-run target after losing just one wicket. The first innings centurion Abdul Hanan returned undefeated for a 60-ball 45 which included eight fours. Nasir Khan scored an unbeaten 26 off 45 balls. He knitted an unconquered 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Hanan.

Southern Punjab scored 131 and 282 while Balochistan had posted 336 in their first innings. Meanwhile, in the other fixture here at the KCCA Stadium, resuming their first innings with the overnight score of 156-5 Sindh were bowled out for 218 in the 103 overs and conceded a 101-run lead against KP. Mohammad Suleman, who resumed his batting at the score of 52, made 96 not out which included 15 fours.

Usman Tariq bagged 6-79 while Niaz Khan and Zeeshan Ahmad took two wickets each. In response, KP were 230-4 in 64 overs at the close of day-three. Maaz Sadaqat (53) and Mehran Ibrahim (53*) hit fifties. Danish Aziz, who took five wickets in the first innings, got 2-49.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, resuming their second innings at 112-1 after having gained a 94-run lead Northern were folded for 271 in their second innings to set a target of 366 for Central Punjab.

Umair Masood top-scored 84, hitting 12 fours and one six. Test off-spinner Bilal Asif and Bilawal Iqbal bagged three wickets each. Nisar Ahmad and Bilawal Bhatti grabbed two wickets apiece.