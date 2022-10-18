Shah Hussain eyes direct spot in Paris Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan's two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain on Monday said that he will display 'aggressive' judo in the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers

"I am working hard to adopt European style which is aggressive as classical style judo will not work now," Shah told 'The News' in an interview from his hometown Tokyo. "In the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in the next few days you will see me playing in aggressive mood," Shah was quick to add.

Shah is the only Pakistani judoka who has played in two back-to-back Olympics in 2016 in Rio and 2020 in Tokyo. "Its always difficult to achieve top success with a classical style and I have been adopting modern European style judo and am working hard with my Japanese coach. Hopefully I will get the desired success," Shah said.

Shah is expected to fly out of Tokyo for Abu Dhabi on October 19 to feature in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam which is scheduled to be held from October 21-23. This is the qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The judo qualifying journey has already begun this summer but Shah will be playing his first event and this process will continue until the summer of 2024. And in the end the fighters who will gain top positions in the Olympic rankings will qualify for the world's most prestigious spectacle. On the previous couple of occasions Shah had qualified for the Olympics on the basis of continental quota.

Shah was happy with his training so far for the Grand Slam. "The training has been good so far. The big news is that I have recovered completely from knee injury and am vigorously training these days," Shah revealed.

Shah will feature in the -90 kilogramme weight category. Following years of participation in the -100kg Shah opted to change his weight category after Tokyo Olympics and he recently claimed bronze in his new weight in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He also competed in the same weight in the Islamic Games in Turkey. "I am now getting used to the new weight. Yes, one thing is still there that I feel a sort of issue in defence but as the time progresses I will also overcome this issue," he said.