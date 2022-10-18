Is this real life?

When those who are responsible for maintaining law and order in the city are themselves not convinced about the worsening situation in Karachi, then the people of Karachi should wait for the worst days to come. PPP leader Saeed Ghani has bluntly blamed the citizens of Karachi for the city’s problem. He has said that the residents clog drain lines and break water pipes and street lights. He just fell short of blaming them for street crimes and claiming that all crimes were part of live-action shows where artists play the roles of muggers and victims. After all, we all know that the city is quite peaceful.

A few weeks ago, a police chief compared Karachi’s crime rate to that of Lahore and other big cities like New York and casually mentioned that the metropolis was still better than other cities. I am confused now: maybe I am too old and just daydreaming and not actually see and hear on the TV about what’s happening around me or maybe I am watching a horror movie on Netflix.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi