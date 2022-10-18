Waiting for relief

The rising inflation is hurting the majority. The people vote for a political party so that it can work to provide some relief to them. It is strange that lawmakers in Pakistan have no empathy for the majority who are unable to survive.
We can only hope that the ruling coalition will soon realize that it is supposed to listen to the people’s issues and take steps to resolve them. Why should we vote for political parties when they are not interested in solving our problems?
Asim Dad
Kech
