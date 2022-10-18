Poverty woes

Around 50 million people of Pakistan live below the poverty line. This is an unfortunate fact that needs the immediate attention of the government. These people do not have access to basic facilities. At least 20 million children are out of school, and close to 70 million people live in one-room houses.

The recent devastating floods have deprived 33 million people of shelter, education and communication and healthcare facilities. The initial estimates have shown that Pakistan has suffered an economic loss of $32 billion. Pakistan is a debt-ridden country, and it will find it hard to manage its financial liabilities and pay back its loans (its current debt is Rs54 trillion). International financial institutions must accept the country’s plea for loan restructuring. This year’s financial liabilities should be spread out to six years so that the country can build itself back up without having to worry about debt repayments. The losses caused by the floods cannot be met by the government alone. The international community should come forward to help Pakistan.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad