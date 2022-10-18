I frequently commute from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area to DHA Phase II. There are around five traffic signals throughout this route to manage traffic. I have observed that rickshaw drivers and motorcyclists do not follow traffic rules. They are always in a hurry and usually break the signal. Traffic police officers who stand nearby react to this situation with silence and do not try to stop them. It is a horrible tactic which leads to frequent accidents and casualties.
The traffic authorities must announce strict measures to deal with lawbreakers. If things continue to go like this, the number of accidents in the city will keep rising.
Irfan Rasheed Baloch
Karachi
