Unaffordable

The middle class and the poor of our country have been bravely facing the ongoing constant onslaught of inflationary pressure for the last four-and-a-half years. This has brought many of us at the brink of poverty. It has become increasingly difficult for the people of Pakistan to make both ends meet in these difficult times.

The main reason for this mess is exorbitant power bills, which are beyond the affordability of the poor. The incumbent government must think about us and ensure that basic utilities are available at affordable prices.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi