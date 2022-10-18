Unaffordable

The middle class and the poor of our country have been bravely facing the ongoing constant onslaught of inflationary pressure for the last four-and-a-half years. This has brought many of us at the brink of poverty. It has become increasingly difficult for the people of Pakistan to make both ends meet in these difficult times.
The main reason for this mess is exorbitant power bills, which are beyond the affordability of the poor. The incumbent government must think about us and ensure that basic utilities are available at affordable prices.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
When those who are responsible for maintaining law and order in the city are themselves not convinced about the...
The rising inflation is hurting the majority. The people vote for a political party so that it can work to provide...
Around 50 million people of Pakistan live below the poverty line. This is an unfortunate fact that needs the immediate...
I frequently commute from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area to DHA Phase II. There are around five traffic signals...
The recent increase in fuel prices is a nightmare for most of us. Soaring fuel prices have deprived us of the right to...
The problem of rising prices has taken a worse turn, especially after the floods. It has caused a lot of problems for...
Comments