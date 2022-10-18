Teachers on the streets

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government resorted to the worst violence against the architects of the nation – teachers – who staged a peaceful protest in front of the KP Assembly for the upgrade of their salary scales and the restoration of pension allowances. The way with which primary school teachers were treated is condemnable. These people are honourable employees and associated with the noble profession of teaching. Do the people cast votes for democracy to elect such leaders?
A democratic government always prefers to settle all problems through negotiations instead of using force against its citizens. The KP government should have focused on the demands of the protesting teachers. They have limited resources and are totally dependent on their meagre salaries. They have the right to raise their voice for their just and genuine problems if the government fails to pay attention to them. It is shameful on the part of the provincial government and its ideal police force. The entire world respects its teachers, but we do not leave any chance to drag them to the ground. The KP CM is requested to look into the demands of these teachers and take immediate steps for their early solution.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Lakki Marwat
