Neighbourhood parks

Every liveable city has parks in residential areas to allow residents to relax and breathe in the fresh air. In the morning, many people would like to exercise and walk in the open as it is a healthy hobby. However, in most neighbourhoods of Karachi, there are no parks. Some green spaces are either encroached upon by food outlets or occupied by drug addicts, preventing families from visiting these spaces. The city authorities must maintain these spaces and make them accessible for families.
Warisha Afzaal
Karachi
