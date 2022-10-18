PTI power show

Former prime minister Imran Khan put on a power show on Sunday – contesting seven National Assembly seats in the by-elections and managing to win six of those, only losing the Malir seat to the PPP. In this, Imran has managed to break his own record of winning five NA seats in one election. The victories for the PTI suggest that Imran’s somewhat bizarre narrative of a conspiracy to oust his government orchestrated by DC has worked in the minds of the people. The losses for the PML-N will be particularly disturbing for the party, especially since the PML-N has always seen Punjab as its traditional, unwavering stronghold. High on his win, a jubilant Imran addressed a press conference yesterday and – once again – threatened a long march, once again without providing details except a promise that it would not go beyond October if the government does not announce the date for the next general elections. Naturally, the government is in no mood for elections. And why would it? Any election right now would only see a win for Imran Khan. So when this much is clear, who is Imran really appealing to with his threats of a long march? He says he will not go back to the assembly unless a date is given but will the government fall for this ploy? That seems unlikely. Imran seems to have realized just how to play the game. He may have won a tactical victory but his messaging is not for the political players at all.

The question for the PDM now is how it can counter the narrative by Imran Khan, and the degree of popularity now held by the leader of the PTI. It is obviously not doing very well at the moment, the PML-N in particular. This would mean a major rethink for that party. Quite obviously, the PDM has failed to build up any kind of strategy which can convince people that it offers a better alternative to the PTI. The PDM has a great deal of thinking to do and to work out how it is going so wrong that it cannot even hold on to seats in areas that should be its strength. Unlike 2018 when Khan’s win in the general elections was facilitated to an extreme extent, and he was also helped in the running of the government, this time around he doesn't seem to need that kind of hand-holding. If elections are held soon, there is hardly any political observer who thinks that Imran will not sweep the polls. At the same time, political observers say that he keeps asking for early elections because he is also unsure if he can keep up this popularity momentum if elections are held on time – at the end of next year.

Is this why the former prime minister keeps bringing up the appointment of the next COAS, perhaps banking on making the issue as controversial as possible? Imran has also – once again – lashed out regarding Nawaz Sharif, calling him a ‘weak opponent’. While he may consider Nawaz a weak opponent right now, if elections are held on time, after August 2023, many factors will have changed. The PML-N's only 'strategy' – though it seems it hasn't even thought this one out much – is to rely on Imran losing his momentum. And this may be the only thing Imran Khan is afraid of – elections on time translating into a weakened narrative. At the moment, though, there is very little that seems to be able to stop Imran's winning streak. If the PDM parties haven't woken up to a fact already, they should: Imran has reached the kind of populism they can only dream of. And their ineffectual way of countering this has till now only boomeranged right back at them.