APTTA calls for lifting import curbs

KARACHI: Timber traders have demanded the government suspend import restrictions on wood and timber, saying the curbs would push for a price increase and cause heavy detention and demurrage to the traders.

Pakistan imports wood from the USA, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Malaysia, Finland, and other countries. “The import restrictions in tariff classes 44.01 to 44.09 for the Bills of Lading issued until June 30, 2023, will destroy the wood trade, which may hurt the export and bilateral trade relationships with wood exporting countries,” said the All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) in a statement on Monday.

The conditions would increase and skyrocket the wood and timber prices, and the community would be penalised with heavy detention and demurrage, a big contributor to inflation, APTTA said, adding, “In the absence of forest reserves in Pakistan and due to heavy deforestation, wood has to be imported.”

The association appealed to the prime minister, concerned ministers, and federal secretaries to the government to suspend the import conditions and restrictions in SRO 545 (I) 2022 in the IPO order 2022 on wood and timber.