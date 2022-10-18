BAFL third-quarter profit up 52pc

KARACHI: Bank Al-Falah Limited (BAFL) on Monday reported a 52 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on an increase in the bank’s interest earned income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs5.386 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, up from Rs3.547 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank skipped any payout for the said period. Earnings per share (EPS) of BAFL came in at Rs3.03 a share, compared with Rs2.0 a share last year. BAFL said its interest-earned income for the quarter rose to Rs61.585 billion, compared with Rs25.817billion a year earlier. Interest expenses remained higher at Rs39.716 billion from Rs13.842 billion a year ago.

For the nine months that ended September 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs14.089 billion, up from Rs10.481 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs7.93 from Rs5.90 in the same period a year ago.