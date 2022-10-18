PTCL to launch streaming platform

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) has signed an agreement with Evision to launch a video streaming platform, a statement said on Monday.

The new digital video over-the-top (OTT) platform would host Hollywood and Pakistani entertainment content besides an assortment of national and international news and sports channels, catering to news and entertainment needs, PTCL said.

Evision is a media and entertainment wing of global telecom giant, and a leading provider of media and entertainment content in the MENA region. Group chief commercial officer, PTCL and Ufone, Adnan Anjum and chief executive officer, Evision, Olivier Bramly inked the agreement during GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai, where top officials from sides were present.

According to details, StarzPlay will technically help PTCL with deploying the new digital video OTT platform to host movies and seasons from leading Hollywood studios in addition to Pakistani films and dramas to cater to a wide range of viewership in the country. The platform will also offer access to over one hundred news and sports channels and educational and fun content for children.