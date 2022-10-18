Gold gains Rs950/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs950 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs148,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs814 to Rs127,143.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,657 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.
