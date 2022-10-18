Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for the fourth consecutive session on Monday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 218.89 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 218.43 in the interbank market. It fell by 0.21 percent on a day-on-day basis. However, the local currency gained 30 paisa to close at 225.70 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said that rising importer demand for the dollar was the reason the rupee reversed its previous trend of appreciation against the dollar. However, dollar conversions by exporters have decreased. “There was still a demand for dollars to cover import bills, but exporters were hesitant to sell greenback in large amounts in advance. This led to a decrease in the market’s supplies of US currency,” the dealer said.

However, the aid pledges from multilateral creditors to assist Pakistan to deal with the impact of the terrible floods would lead to a stronger currency, the dealer added. “The market was concerned about the fast bleeding of the foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $303 million to $7.596 billion as of October 7 due to external debt repayments. The State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves were enough to cover hardly one month’s worth of imports.

While Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeals for increased policy support from multilateral donors, international financial institutions have pledged Pakistan their full support in the wake of the devastating floods that hit the nation.

In connection with the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank (WB), Dar is in Washington. He has held separate meetings with the heads of various donor organisations, including the IMF, the Asian Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and others.