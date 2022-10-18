Miftah urges focus on export growth

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said Pakistan needed to focus on export growth and take measures to curb the culture of elite bargaining.
"One percent of the country’s population gets privilege of the work of rest of 99 percent," Ismail stated speaking to a talk ‘Pakistan’s Economic Future’ organised by Habib University. He was of the view that the country’s economy suffered from three fundamental issues. “First and foremost, as a nation, we don’t live within our means, secondly our focus is on import substitution and not export growth and lastly, there is this elite bargain existent in the country.”
Ismail alluded to the difficult decisions he had faced at the time of taking office. “There was no commercial lending, we couldn’t sell our bonds and we weren’t part of the IMF programme.” He pointed out that the government’s efforts to secure financing from friendly nations also met with cold shoulders. “When you are defaulting, no one helps you out.” Raising prices was the only way to save the country from a default, he stated.
