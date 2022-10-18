Punjab protests cuts in water share from Indus Zone

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday formally lodged a protest with the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on slashing its water share from the Indus Zone, official sources said.

IRSA management has unilaterally closed water intake of Chashma-Jhelum (CJ) Link Canal from Indus River, which feeds South Punjab canal network through Trimmu Barrage. It prompted shutting or scaling down flows of several canals in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur Districts. Till September 30, 2022, inflow of CJ Link Canal was 20,000 cusecs which has now been reduced to nil.

“In the evolving situation, we are forced to rely on meagre storage available at Mangla Dam on River Jhelum for partially supplementing supplies to South Punjab Canals though with heavy conveyance losses due to long distance,” a senior official of the provincial Irrigation Department told this scribe.

Owing to imprudent approach of IRSA management, the official claimed, depletion of Mangla Dam has started at higher rate because of increasing outflows to 38,000 cusecs on October 17, 2022 from 24,000 cusecs on September 30, 2022. On September 30, 2022, water outflow from Tarbela Dam was 64,900 cusecs which now reduced to just 35,000 cusecs.

Mangla Dam could not be filled to capacity this year and was already down by four feet against the planned storage for the ongoing ten-day period, the visibly annoyed official observed. On the other hand, Tarbela Dam, which already attained maximum conservation level of 1550ft, has additional water and its present storage of water has been 10 feet higher than planned level.

As water flows were abruptly reduced by the IRSA from Indus Zone, canals originating from Panjnand Barrage felt the heat and water managers at provincial level resorted to observe rotation of available canal supplies in the Rahim Yar Khan District.

Resultantly, Punjnad Canal having capacity of 10,000 cusecs has been closed down completely, Abbasia Canal is running with 900 cusecs of water against capacity of 1,400 cusecs and Abbasia Link Canal has been getting 4,900 cusecs against capacity of 5,600 cusecs, it was learnt. Similarly, canals feeding through Mailsi Syphon to Bahawalpur were also running at half or one-third of capacity.

Official was of the view that still more water was being released downstream Kotri on Indus River into sea than outflows from Tarbela Dam. “In such a waste, we are being forced to utilise Mangla Dam’s water much earlier than anticipated which may result in more scarcity of water during wheat sowing period,” he warned.

It may be noted that Sindh and Punjab are facing 18 percent water shortage during the ongoing Rabi season, according to the data approved by the Advisory Committee of the Indus River System Authority.

Apex water distribution forum discussed the recommendations of IRSA Technical Committee (ITC) and approved the anticipated 21.67 million acre foot (MAF) water availability at the four rim stations for Rabi 2022-23.

The anticipated water availability for the upcoming season is about 3 percent more than the availability in the previous year but 4 percent less than the 10-year average. The committee anticipated 8.6 percent water losses in the Indus zone. The meeting was further informed that during the Rabi season, provinces are allocated 30.25 MAF of water.