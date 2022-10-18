ISLAMABAD: Bringing honor to the country, Samreen Ali, educationist, entrepreneur, and social activist bagged South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022, at an event held in Dhaka by the South Asian Partnership Summit (SAPS).

Samreen has been serving in her field for the past 18 years and was also listed among 100 Power Women of South Asia for her services in the field of education, business, and social activism. She has also been affiliated with the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) as a theater artist and been working as a child star and announcer at different media platforms.

She is the founder of Beans Schools and introduced a unique way of student learning. Her aim is to educate pre-school students of Pakistan, an area ignored mainly by commercial-oriented schools. Beans Schools also gives scholarships to deserving children. Besides that, she runs a state of the art restaurant in Islamabad.