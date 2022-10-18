AIOU opens facilitation centre

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Facilitation Centre within the campus to resolve student issues under one roof.

Moreover a state-of-the-art call centre to provide online information to students on call and to answer their queries immediately has also been established. To get online information, students can call the university at 051-111-11-2468.

AIOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum inaugurated the Facilitation and Call Centre yesterday. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Yunis and Principal Officers were present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that students are our assets and providing them best facilities has been a priority since the beginning. He said that after the digitization of the university, the establishment of a facilitation and call centre was his dream. He directed the staff of both centres to facilitate the students in a professional manner.

Dr. Zia directed Atif Farooq Solangi, Incharge facilitation center, to send daily reports to the principal officers and weekly reports to VC office. He further said that his next goal for the academic development of the university is content development, which will be started in a few weeks. The vice chancellor had a detailed visit to the facilitation centre and reviewed the facilities provided in the centre.