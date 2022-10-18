Admin urged to de-seal Centaurus Mall soon

Islamabad:Government should immediately de-seal Centaurus Mall, demanded Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries.

Ajmal Baloch, president, All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Islamabad/Rawalpindi: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries President Sajjad Sarwar, Senior Vice President Tariq Mehmood Khokhar, Vice President Muhammad Dawood Sheikh, Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders, and Small Industries President Tariq Jadoon, Senior Vice President, Naeem Ashraf, Vice President M. Mahfouz has demanded the government to immediately de-seal Centaurus Mall, the major business hub of Islamabad.

In a joint statement, they said that the employment of millions of families is connected to this centre, the property should be opened in public interest away from political affiliation, business activities have already stopped due to the economic crisis, the government, and the people. And facilitate the business community. Centaurus administration is fully cooperating with the district administration.

They demanded that Centaurus Mall should be de-sealed so that maintenance work, repairs and renovations take time, due to the temporary closure of the Mall, daily wage earners have lost their jobs. That the mega mall should be de-sealed so that business activities can be restored soon. Earlier, a consultative meeting was held with various commercial and industrial organisations of Islamabad.

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Saqib Rafiq, President of Federation of Realtors Sardar Tahir, President of Central Association of Traders Ajmal Baloch, President of Central Association of Traders Kashif Chaudhry, President of Islamabad Restaurants Association Habibullah and officials of various markets of Islamabad Rawalpindi participated.

Demanding that Centaurus be de-sealed immediately, the business leaders said let the businessman live and do business. The country’s economy is devastated. The attitude of Islamabad administration and DC towards the traders is very inappropriate. If any trader is arrested, we will strongly resist, unjustly fine and if any trader is arrested, we will surround the DC office and shut down the shutters. Centaurus management evacuated people immediately after the fire, which is the best move. Centaurus should be de-sealed immediately.