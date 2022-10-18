Altaf Shah custodial killing condemned

Muzaffarabad: Institute of Dialogue, Development & Diplomatic Studies orgnised a roundtable conference titled ‘Knock the world conscience: custodial killing of Syed Altaf Shah in Indian custody.’

The moot was addressed by Suhail Akram, former secretary Salhudin Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad and Dr Waleed Rasool, director IDDDs besides the youth representatives from University and colleges of AJ&K.

Indian hegemonic designs and her brutal policy in illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir was the main focus. The serial killings by Indian occupational troops were serious concern and threat to existence of survival of Kashmiris. The killing machine of India deployed in Kashmir had created the havoc among Kashmir.

Dr. Waleed stressed that it was need of the hour that they must unite to raise the voice collectively where it can be seen and dealt with. He emphasised that youth is future of Pakistan and they must learn what is difference between occupation and freedom.

AJ&K people have duty, responsibility and obligation to use tools of freedom to unchain the brother chained under Indian occupation. We must learn the lesson from history. Akram Suhail said, “One who forgets history lose geography. Youth must take lead. Our people under Indian occupation are under bad to worst situation we must fill the gap and it is our responsibility.”Salahuddin stressed that youth shall build the capacity and bridge the gap through which enemy makes the space.