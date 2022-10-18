CDA, RDA asked to make plan for water conservation

Islamabad:Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday asked Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to make a comprehensive plan for the conservation of water in twin-cities.

“The authorities of twin-cities are responsible to make a comprehensive plan for the conservation of water as with the growing population the water is reducing day by day,” he said while emphasising the importance of water.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a workshop organized by the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives in collaboration with Agernce Française Development (AFD) to show case the institutional and governance models of

municipal service delivery in urban cities of Pakistan particularly in twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The workshop was attended by the Member Planning, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Member Environment, representatives of water and sanitation from all the provinces and other relevant stakeholders.

The Ministry is providing a platform for coordination and knowledge sharing among all stakeholders while AFD is extending Technical Assistance on "Assessment of Municipal Services in Islamabad and Proposing a viable institutional solution.

The minister said that unfortunately, there was no mechanism to stop the wastage of water. “In next couple of years, water shortage will be a biggest issue and there is a dire need of hour to take practical steps to make an immediate action plan,” said the minister, while directing the authorities to make an immediate plan in this regard.

Professor Iqbal further added that across the world, respective governments collect water taxes as a result the consumers use it carefully, while in Pakistan there was no check and balance and huge amount of water wasted.

Similarly, the minister also highlighted the importance of sewage treatment plants and stressed the authorities to launch such plants so used water could be utilised. The minister also pointed out that besides governance we have behaviour issues as well which needs to be changed.

The wastage of water is a big problem for Pakistan but people do not change their behaviour to address this issue, he remarked. The participants said that the quality of municipal service delivery in Islamabad is not at par with the status of any planned capital city of the world.

One among many factors for dismal municipal service delivery in Pakistan’s capital city is the complex, fragmented and vague institutional and governance structure of service delivery that inhibits the accountability, leading to duplication and poor coordination.

The current model of municipal service delivery is operating in ‘crisis management mode’ which is limiting the abilities of staff to plan, innovate and integrate (cutting edge technological and ICT solutions) into service delivery based on needs and demands, they concluded.