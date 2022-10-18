PIMS to get modern surgical facilities

Islamabad:Attended by more than 800 delegates, the 5th Rhinicon Conference was held here with the announcement of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Surgical Skills Lab at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in collaboration with the Edhi Foundation as well as the addition of international and national adjunct faculty to the hospital's ear-nose-throat and head and neck surgery department.

According to Dr Jawwad Ahmad, general secretary of the organising committee, experts in the field of rhinology and endoscopic sinus and skull base surgery from within the country and abroad attended the event and shared their experiences with their peers.

The conference had keynote lectures, discussions, instructional courses and poster exhibitions as well and was attended by 110 doctors. "The 5th Rhinicon Conference provided an opportunity to all levels of learners to discuss break-throughs, interchange ideas and debate the latest developments in this difficult field and enhance their knowledge and expertise. It also had pre- and post-conference hands-on cadaveric workshops," he said.

Dr Jawwad said the participants from the state-of-the-art lectures, presentations, and panel discussions led to consensus building and symposiums, while panel discussions were done by noted ENT surgeons from Pakistan, Malaysia and the UK.

He said a training course was also held for which the Edhi Foundation provided 10 bodies, which were brought from Karachi and sent back thereafter. The conference was inaugurated by Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtiar Ahmad.

Chairman of the organising committee Prof Dr Altaf Hussain presented the details of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Surgical Skill Lab. PIMS director Dr Khalid Masood said the Edhi Foundation had provided bodies for the training. He said the hospital would arrange the bodies in future by itself.

Dr Khalid said the lab would be set up in the PIMS mortuary within two years and would be used by all departments. Noted among the speakers were Society of Rhinology and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery president Prof Muhammad Mujeeb, Vice-Chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Prof Tanvir Khaliq, national health services secretary Mirza Nasiruddin Mashood and senior ENT surgeons from across the country.

The organising committee gave away a cash award for the best paper of the trainees to be selected by the research scientific committee from the wide array of presentations. Souvenirs were distributed among the chairpersons of the inaugural session. Pharmaceutical companies also put up a colourful show of their products, instruments and services at the conference.