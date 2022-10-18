 
Tuesday October 18, 2022
UOE’s anniversary

By Our Correspondent
October 18, 2022

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) is going to celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 21, 2022.

A UOE spokesperson said that this will be the first mega event of its kind in the history of the university, in which various programs will be organized. Besides an alumni get together, general body election will also be conducted.

