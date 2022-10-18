3,510 beggars arrested

LAHORE:On the directions of CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, police have launched a crackdown on habitual, professional and criminal record holder beggars.

Police arrested 3,510 professional beggars including 3,351 males and 146 females in 'Anti Beggary Act' and registered 3,452 cases against them this year till now at different police stations of the city.

Accordingly, City Division Police arrested 739 beggars, Cantt Division 533, Civil Lines Division Police 419, Iqbal Town Division 534, Sadar Division 694 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 591 beggars during the crackdown.

City Traffic police also moved to register more than 350 cases against beggars disturbing citizens and the flow of traffic on roads junctions and traffic signals. The beggars were taken into custody in collaboration with Child Protection Welfare Bureau and other related departments. Lahore Police during this month (October) has so far arrested as many as 83 professional beggars from different areas of the city Lahore Police handed over the child beggars to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau whereas addict beggars have been admitted to rehabilitation wards of related hospitals. The CCPO has appealed to the general public to refrain from giving money to these professional and undeserving beggars.