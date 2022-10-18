 
Tuesday October 18, 2022
Lahore

Posted

By Our Correspondent
October 18, 2022

LAHORE:Director General Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar has posted Anti-Corruption directors in Lahore and Sahiwal region. In Lahore Region (A), Husnain Khalid while in Sahiwal Region Muhammad Kashif Ali have been posted against vacant posts of regional directors.

