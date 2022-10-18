State land retrieved

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had retrieved six kanal and five marla state land worth Rs3 crore 12 lakh 50 thousand in Sargodha region on Monday.
According to details, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application on Report Corruption App that in Moza Chaklala Tehsil Shahpur at Jinnah Colony illegal land grabbers and encroachers were selling the state land.
Upon this, Regional Director ACE ordered to resolve the matter. During the inquiry, it was established that in Moza Chaklala, Qabza Mafia had illegally occupied the irrigation state land by illegal construction on some area besides cultivating the occupied state land.
