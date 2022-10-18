Alhamra BoGs chairman appointed

Lahore:Founding Director and CEO Lahore Literary Festival Razi Ahmad has been appointed Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Alhamra.

The 11-member BoG has Salima Hashmi, former principal National College of Art, Nazish Ataullah, former principal NCA, Shahid Mahmood Nadeem, former executive director Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director Lahore Biennale Foundation, Imran Qureshi visual artist, Naila Aamir, Associate Prof College of Art and Design, Punjab University, Samra Abbas, Ayesha Jatoi, Raza Ali Daad, M Ali Baloch and Mian Noman Kabir, President LCCI, Lahore.