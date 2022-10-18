Minister pledges to resolve farmers’ issues

LAHORE:A four-member delegation of Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) called on Minister of Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here on Monday.

During the meeting, the delegation headed by Vice President Mian Rasheed presented their demands to the minister. Among the demands of the Kisan Board are the restoration of the Punjab Agriculture Commission and farmers' representative committees, and setting the support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per maund.

In addition, the KBP asked the minister to provide interest-free loans to farmers and the fixed purchase price of paddy, rehabilitation of flood-affectees on priority basis and their representation in the market committees.

On this occasion, Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi assured the farmers of meeting all their legitimate demands. He said, “Our effort is that the support price of wheat should be made uniform in the country.”

Apart from this, the Punjab government is aware of the flood victims and in this situation a special package is also being brought soon, he maintained. The minister said that in the flood affected areas the approved seeds of wheat and other modern agricultural interventions are being provided on subsidy, so the farmers can stand on their feet.

He added that all such legitimate demands are actually the government's own voice and the current Punjab government's motto is the prosperity of the farmers and the development of agriculture because if the farmer is prosperous, then the wheel of the country's economy will also grow faster.

In the end, the delegation of KBP thanked the minister for his compassionate consideration of their demands. During the meeting, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali and Director General Water Management Malik Muhammad Akram were also present.