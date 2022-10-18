LAHORE:Provincial Coordinator Punjab Dukhtran-e-Pakistan Programme Mrs Muniba Khawar Shahzad under the aegis of Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre of Excellence, Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad hosted Dukhtran-e-Pakistan Mehfil-e-Milad and Paigham-e-Pakistan Regional Sira'at Conference on the theme of “Peace-Building in The Light Of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)” on Monday.

Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was presided over by Mrs Javed-ul-Hassan Chishti (Mrs Distt. & Sessions Judge Sahiwal) wherein Mrs Mudassar Bodla (Lahore), Mrs Waseem Anjum (Muzaffargarh), Mrs Shafiq Chughtai (Chichawatni), Mrs Ghafoor (Lahore), Mrs Shuja (Kahota), Mrs Atif, Mrs Shumaila Taufeeq, Ms Naghmana Siddique, Mrs Shabab Fatima (Deputy Director Colleges), Mrs Nadia (Special Education), Hafiza Mamoona (Sanatza'ar), Mrs Qurtal ul Ain, Mrs Riffat Najam, Mrs Adeel Shafiq, Ms Sundas (Islamabad), Ms Aisha (IIU), Dr Uzma Hareem, Mrs Usama Bukhari, Mrs Huzaifa Bukhari Mrs Atiqa Raouf (Okara), Ms Noor (Faisalabad) and more than 500 women from the civil society including doctors, educationists, academicians, media persons and female students of COMSAT University (Sahiwal Campus), University of Sahiwal, Postgraduate College for Women, Sahiwal participated in the Mehfil with immense enthusiasm. Mehfil-e-Milad commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Prof Arjmand Zia, Na'at Khawani was held by the school and college students, whereas address on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was delivered by Alima Mrs Riffat Najam.