CBD Boulevard, remodeling of Kalma Chowk contract awarded to NLC

LAHORE:Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has awarded the contract for the construction of CBD Boulevard and the remodeling of Kalma Chowk underpass to National Logistic Cell (NLC).

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA Riaz Hussain said on Monday that after completing the formalities, the contract was awarded to NLC. Three government-owned organizations participated in the bid including National Construction Company (NCC) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

He further added that the contract was awarded to NLC at the quoted price of Rs4.218 billion PKR. The authority has already allocated a budget of approx. Rs5 billion PKR for CBD Boulevard and the remodelling of the Kalma Chowk underpass.

The 365-meter-long Boulevard will be constructed in two phases within a time span of 180 days. The project will provide a signal-free corridor from Barkat Market and Ali Zaib Road to Jail Road. The master plan was designed to give a hassle-free easy entry and exit to Pakistan’s first business district.

While expressing his views about the project CEO, Punjab Central Business District Development Authority, Imran Amin said the project would be a landmark of excellence in the infrastructure development of Punjab.

“There is a healthy working relationship with NLC and with our mutual cooperation and efforts we will turn this dream into reality. NLC has the capacity to deliver this project within the deadline,” he said.

DG National Logistic Cell Maj-Gen Yousaf Jamal said, “Winning this contract is a moment of immense pride that NLC has once again chosen to play its role in national development. We assure you that high-quality standards will be maintained and will complete the project on time”.

This project will be an amenity for all the residents of Lahore, which will not only provide swift entry and exit from the adjoining areas but will be beneficial in different ways including modern infrastructure development, easy mobility, a green sustainable environment and traffic flow uniformity.