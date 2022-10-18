New parking plazas not being built for lack of funds

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said unavailability of funds for new parking plazas is a major issue as it is a multi-billion project, adding businessmen could resolve the issue.

Talking to LCCI office-bearers, the DC said a new fire policy has been formed and the plantation is also an important part of it. Concrete measures are being taken to prevent dengue. There were 9,800 cases in October of last year and only 1,350 cases have been registered till date in the same month of this year, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the traders are a major part of the population of Lahore and have important contributions to the economy. He said that the NOCs are not being issued to those petrol pumps that have no fire hydrants. He said that in Lahore, particularly old buildings don’t have fire safety equipment. He said to resolve various issues the Deputy Commissioner’s office will arrange meetings between LCCI, Rescue 1122 and Lahore Parking Company.

The Deputy Commissioner said that according to the orders of Lahore High Court, the Deputy Commissioner is personally responsible for smog. The private sector should focus on fitness certification of the vehicles as the share of vehicles in smog is 43 percent and requested Vehicle Information and Communication System (VICS) certification.

He said that industrial units which are sealed by the authorities concerned have opened by themselves. He warned that an FIR will be registered against such elements. He said that the shining and green campaign has been launched in Lahore while the improvement work has already been started in 13 markets. Lahore Chamber should support the district government in its campaign against dengue and smog.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber doesn’t support any illegal act but before issuing challan or registering FIR, the businessman concerned should be informed. He said that there is an urgent need to install water hydrants in the markets to avoid heavy losses caused by the fire incidents. LCCI president pointed out that Badamibagh, Hall Road, Brandreth Road, Akbari Mandi, Mall Road, Circular Road, Ichra Market, etc. are in a dire need of parking plazas to get rid of the parking problems.

He said that as per the recently issued circular (Smog-2020/173/Coord-II), all the industrial units have been directed to install scrubbers and monitoring cameras to control pollution emissions otherwise fines ranging from Rs.50,000 to Rs. 100,000 will be imposed. He said that sudden raids on factories and immediate sealing will promote corruption and will create panic among the business community. It is better to create awareness about the measures and equipment required to control the smog.

He said that the government should also extend financial support to the private sector for the installation of required equipment. He also called for concrete measures to control the dengue. He said that the parking space of Ladies Club should be allotted to the Lahore Chamber.