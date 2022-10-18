PA condemns Biden’s statement

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Monday passed a resolution condemning the statement of US President Joe Biden regarding the nuclear assets of Pakistan.
The resolution was moved by Punjab Minister for Communication Ali Afzal Sahi. The resolution termed the statement of the US President an assault on freedom and sovereignty of Pakistan. It also stated that Pakistan's nuclear programme was in safe hands. Later, the minister also termed the statement of US President a reflection of the failure of the foreign policy of the 'imported government'.
