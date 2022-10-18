UO, QAU to collaborate on research

LAHORE:The University of Okara (UO) and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) have signed an MoU to collaborate on various areas of research and academics including biodiversity, fisheries, bioinformatics, physics and all other sciences.

Under this pact, the two varsities will jointly hold international conferences and seminars. Moreover, joint research projects and faculty and student exchange programs are also part of the understanding.

The agreement was inked between the UO Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr M Wajid, and VC, QAU, Prof Dr M Ali Shah at the latter's office. Prof Wajid also met the QAU's Controller of Examinations, Syed Aqeel Gillani, and the latter ensured his support in the upgradation of the UO's examinations system on the lines of needs and requirements of the contemporary world.

The two VCs also discussed linking the QAU's research repository with the UO. Prof M Ali vowed to provide full cooperation and support in the UO's plan to build its own repository where the teachers' and students' research work will be accessible online alongside various research journals and databases. The UO VC had a meeting with the Director General, Dr Ishaq Ahmad, of the QAU's National Centre for Physics and they discussed various matters of mutual interest and cooperation. They also vowed to plan mutual visits of faculty and students for research purposes.