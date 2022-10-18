Three outlaws arrested

LAHORE:Railways Police Lahore division Monday arrested three people for snatching cash and a cellphone from a passenger at Lahore railway station.

The accused identified as Awais, Rashid and Kamran deprived one Saeed Khan of valuables at Platform 4. Responding to hue and cry of the passenger, the railways police personnel chased the accused and arrested them. The accused are resident of Lahore and one of the accused, Awais, was found to be record holder during investigation. A case under has been registered.