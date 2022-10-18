Three outlaws arrested

LAHORE:Railways Police Lahore division Monday arrested three people for snatching cash and a cellphone from a passenger at Lahore railway station.
The accused identified as Awais, Rashid and Kamran deprived one Saeed Khan of valuables at Platform 4. Responding to hue and cry of the passenger, the railways police personnel chased the accused and arrested them. The accused are resident of Lahore and one of the accused, Awais, was found to be record holder during investigation. A case under has been registered.
LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed at the city here on Monday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:The funeral prayer of former Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mumtaz Hasan will be...
LAHORE:University of Education is going to celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 21, 2022.A UOE spokesperson said...
LAHORE:On the directions of CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, police have launched a crackdown on habitual,...
LAHORE:Director General Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar has posted Anti-Corruption directors in Lahore and Sahiwal...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had retrieved six kanal and five marla state land worth Rs3 crore 12 lakh...
