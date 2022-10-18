Dolphin official shot dead

LAHORE:A Dolphin Squad official was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Defence C area on Monday.

Reportedly, the victim Qasim was returning home after duty. As he reached near Dera Chaal, the unidentified suspects opened firing at him. He received at least nine bullet injuries. An FIR was registered against three suspects Rizwan, Irfan and Ghulam Dastaghir.

IG Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of the incident asked for a report from CCPO Lahore. He while ordering the formation of a special team to arrest the accused said that the killers of Dolphin official should be arrested and brought to justice at once.

IG Punjab directed the supervisory officers to keep in close touch with the family of the martyred official and use all available resources for speedy delivery of justice.

Suspect arrested for killing one-wheeler: The city investigations team has arrested the suspect involved in murder of a one-wheeler, who was also a TikToker, over jealousy of losing a race in Shafiqabad on Monday.

Reportedly, the victim Shahnawaz had won a one-wheeling race from the suspect Jahanzeb alias Shopper, who was annoyed over it and developed grudge against the victim. In the meantime, the victim left for Rawalpindi but the suspect called him for the reconciliation purpose.

On the day of incident, Shahnawaz was with his friends for one-wheeling after returning from Pindi. The suspect also reached there and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Further investigation is underway.

309 road accidents in City: At least 13 people died, whereas 1281 were injured in 1166 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 736 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (74%) road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 627 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 549 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 309 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 339 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and Multan is at third with 73 road accidents and 95 victims.

The details further revealed that 1294 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1033 males & 261 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 262 were under 18 years of age, 651 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 381 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1034 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.