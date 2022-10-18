Seven booked for producing fake milk in factory

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged an FIR against seven people for adulteration in food and violations of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

A food safety team raided a factory on Kasur Road and caught a group of milk adulteration mafia with 12,600 litres of fabricated milk which was produced with hazardous and harmful chemicals. The team recovered 50-kg skimmed milk, 32 litre oil and a huge quantity of chemicals during the raid.

This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said the authority took action against the enemies of public health over proven contamination of formalin or formaldehyde in hundreds of maunds of milk that causes digestive disorders and even cancer.

Mudassar said that formalin is a toxic material that is commonly used to preserve dead bodies in mortuaries. He said 20,000 litres of fabricated milk was produced on a daily basis and supplied to different local shops in small milk storage drums just to deceive the authority.