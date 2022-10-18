CITY PULSE

Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

I am Your Skin

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sujjal Kayani. Titled ‘I am Your Skin’, the show will run at the gallery until October 21. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.