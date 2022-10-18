Tenure of eight finance directors of varsities extended without CM’s approval

The Sindh boards and universities department has verbally extended the term of directors of finance of eight universities of Sindh without the approval of the chief minister.

Two months ago, an advertisement was issued for the appointment of finance directors in 17 universities, including the aforementioned eight universities. During this time, a summary for the extension of the tenure of the finance directors at eight universities was sent to the CM, but instead of approving it, he sent it for legal opinion. The summary has not yet been returned to the CM.

Jang has learned that Boards and Universities Secretary Mureed Rahmon was irked stating that it was his authority to appoint finance directors. Later, he verbally directed eight finance directors to continue working without approval of the CM.

When Jang asked the boards and universities secretary regarding extension in the tenure of finance directors without approval of the CM, he refused to comment. The finance directors whose terms have completed on October 6 include Tariq Kaleem of the University of Karachi, Anil Kumar of the Sindh Agricultural University, Nisar Ahmed Nunari of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Adil Rashid of the Jinnah University Sindh, Nadeem Shakur of the Liaquat University, Sheikh Shabir Ahmed of the Dawood engineering varsity.