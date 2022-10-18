Suspects remanded in police custody in malkhana theft case

A court has granted four-day police remand of three suspects, including two policemen, in a case pertaining to theft of over Rs20 million from the Artillery Maidan police station’s malkhana.

Constables Muhammad Shehbaz and Raheel, along with their friend Syed Aziz Shah, have been arrested for allegedly stealing the amount from the police station’s storage facility. The investigating officer produced the suspects before the judicial magistrate-VIII (South) and stated that CCTV footage showed that hey were involved in the theft. He said Shehbaz was arrested on October 15 and Rs5 million were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the IO said, the cop confessed to having committed the crime and disclosed the names of his accomplices — Raheel and Aziz -- who were arrested later. An amount of Rs6 million was seized from Aziz and over Rs2 million from Raheel.

The investigating officer said the suspects are required to be interrogated about the case, and for recovery of the rest of the amount, he demanded that they be handed over to police on a 14-day police remand.

The magistrate, however, handed over their custody to the IO for four days and directed him to produce them on the completion of the remand along with an investigation report. Over Rs20 million were stolen from the maklhana of the police station. The amount recovered and stored as case property belonged to a jeweller from Lahore, who was robbed of the cash in February.

19m recovered

Police claimed to have recovered Rs19 million of over Rs20 million stolen from the malkhana of the Artillery Maidan police station. The suspects include two policemen, namely Shahbaz and Raheel, and an outsider. The case was solved with the help of monitoring cameras installed inside and outside the police station. Addressing a press conference held at the Zone South DIG office, DIG Sharjeel Kharal said the suspects had been arrested and the case solved within 48 hours of investigations.

He said the CCTV footage helped the investigators in probing the incident. He said the CCTV cameras were switched off at the time of the incident. DIG Kharal said that initially, the investigators doubted Constable Shahbaz, who was a duty Muharir, and Police Constable Raheel of the Aziz Bhatti police station, and one of their companions, namely Shahbaz. In the footage, Shahbaz could be seen carrying a bag full of money. After he was exposed, he returned the stolen money.

According to police sources, Shahbaz confessed to the crime during the interrogation and told the investigators that he had the master key of the malkhana. The case property of Rs20.75 million had been kept at the police station for the past four months, but the theft emerged just a couple of days ago. The case property included over Rs20 million of the Rs35 million that had been snatched from a goldsmith on Daudpota Road on February 2. The police had arrested six suspects in the case and recovered over Rs20 million.