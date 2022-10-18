Imran’s defeat to be bigger if he runs for Malir seat again: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to contest the National Assembly seat from Malir once more if he is so keen on fighting again, saying that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will defeat him with a bigger margin of votes next time.

Commenting on the allegations levelled by Khan, the information minister said on Monday that PTI’s politics lacks any principled basis. He said the PTI habitually declares elections fair if it secures victory but starts making allegations of rigging in the constituencies where it suffers defeat.

Memon said the PTI’s chairman and vice-chairman both were defeated by the PPP’s candidates. He said Khan never fulfilled his promise of developing Karachi, so the residents of the city avenged themselves by defeating the PTI in the by-election.

“Imran Khan didn’t find anyone from his party as a suitable candidate to contest the by-elections in Karachi, while he himself suffered defeat at the hands of a PPP loyalist.” In the case of Multan, instead of contesting the poll himself, Khan awarded the ticket to another PTI candidate, who was also defeated by the PPP’s candidate, the minister pointed out.

He said the people of Karachi and Multan have defeated Khan’s narrative. He also appreciated the PPP’s activists for their excellent work in Karachi’s by-elections. He pointed out that the PTI’s chairman and vice-chairman suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the PPP in Karachi and Multan respectively.

Memon said the PTI chose to run away from the by-poll for the Lyari seat because the PPP’s Nabil Gabol would have won the election without any doubt. He said the PPP fully honoured the ruling of the Islamabad High Court to stop the by-election in Lyari, but it is beyond comprehension why the stay order was issued at the eleventh hour. Lyari’s residents were denied the opportunity to choose their true representative through the by-poll, he added.

The minister said Khan had already decided against going to the NA, so the voters of the Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib constituencies where the PTI chief won should get ready for another by-poll within the next two or three months.