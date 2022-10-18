FIR lodged after ‘rigging, DVR theft at NA-237 polling station’

The Malir City police on Monday registered a rigging and DVR theft case that took place in the NA-237 constituency during the by-polls.

The complainant narrated that the presiding officer at polling station 108, Mazhar Ali, opened the door of the room where votes were being cast and found some people stamping the ballot papers. The incident took place in the Government Boys Sindhi School, Aaso Village, with the remits of the Malir City police station. The polling process was going well until 8 to 10 people barged into the polling station at around 2:30pm.

The assistant presiding officer entered booth number 2 and took 20 to 25 ballot papers and started stamping them which led to an outcry among the staff. When the incharge and security guard of the polling station reached the scene, they had already run away due to the stampede and noise.

The complainant told the police that the CCTV camera was there until some people barged into the polling station and made off with the DVR at around 5pm.