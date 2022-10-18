Adab Festival with focus on climate change to open on Nov 26

With the theme of climate change, the fourth edition of two-day Adab Festival will open at the lush and vast garden of Karachi’s Frere Hall on November 26.

“Around one hundred speakers from all over Pakistan and abroad will participate in the festival to be held on November 26 and 27,” Ameena Saiyid, the founder and director of the event, said while addressing a press conference at the fest’s venue on Monday.

She said the festival would feature several sessions, an art exhibition and live music, with the participating countries to include the United States, the United Kingdom and France. She added that Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman would be among the keynote speakers.

Saiyid said Tariq Alexander Qaiser, who has done “amazing work by trying to protect our environment, especially mangroves and islands”, would give a presentation, apart from being one of the keynote speakers at the event.

“The main theme of this year’s festival would be environment, ecosystem and threats we are facing such as floods,” she pointed out. Sharing a brief history of the event, she said the first two festivals were held before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas the third was held online in collaboration with the UK’s Bradford Literature Festival (BLF), which was the first time that oragnisers of Pakistan and UK festivals collaborated to produce a single festival.

She recalled that the last festival she and late co-founder Asif Farrukhi organised was in February 2020, after which the latter had died in June.

Shedding light on what motivated her and Farrukhi to launch festivals in Pakistan, Saiyid said, “Our motive was that such events should become a movement and spread across Pakistan. We felt that authors did not get the rewards, acknowledgement, and fame that they deserved.”

“We felt the need to promote authors who are world-class and through these festivals we have brought readers to them.” She was of the view that festivals connected readers with authors. “In earlier days from 2010 onward, a lot of our authors would tell us that it was after they got questions from their audience that they realised the impact they were making on their readers,” she said. “I am very happy to say that it has indeed become a movement in Pakistan as literature festivals have spread across Pakistan.”

Saiyid said people used to ask her and Farrukhi to come to Peshawar, Multan and other cities to organise such festivals, but they were unable to do so due to their engagements and lack of capacity, so they offered them help to host events themselves. “We wanted them to own their festivals and to have their own events. That’s what really works,” she said, adding events were now being held in Ghotki, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Larkana and Gwadar.

She said she and her current partner Shama Askari intended to start such festivals in the country’s second-tier cities. She said they planned to hold festivals in small cities and had imparted training to at least five persons in how to invite people, how to discuss terms, what are the protocols involved, how to get moderators, and how to make oneself sustainable by fundraising. The trained people can now hold their own festivals.

Speaking on the occasion, Jovan Ilic, the deputy director of the British Council Pakistan, said, “I have been going to festivals my entire life. I never ever had a bad day or a wasted day at the festival, which for me is magic.”

Laila Jameel, British Council Pakistan’s director arts, said the council was happy to support the Adab Festival. “We are very privileged to be part of the work Ameena Saiyid is doing for Karachi and Pakistan.” Tariq Alexander Qaiser, Afzal Syed and Fatima Hassan also spoke.